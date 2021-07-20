Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 330,881 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,881 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 5.67% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTPZ. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $22,022,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $4,685,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTPZ stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

