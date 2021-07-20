Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 6,119 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,557,892 shares worth $55,499,517. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDRX stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

