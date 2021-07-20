Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 1,054,524 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,545,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054,524 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYGG. Marcho Partners LLP increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 35.6% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after buying an additional 1,024,448 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 203.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $20,240,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $12,243,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $212,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGG opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

