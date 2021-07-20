Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $23.43 Million Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,013,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of GoPro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,197 shares of company stock worth $7,597,487 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

