Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $19.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,529.84. 32,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,391.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.