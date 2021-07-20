Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Down 35.4% in June

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 386,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.40 million, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

