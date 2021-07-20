American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $280.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $284.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

