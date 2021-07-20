Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $48.42 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,727,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $48,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after purchasing an additional 153,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.