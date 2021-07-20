Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,716 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $52,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $673.84 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

