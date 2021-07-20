Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Community Bank System worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

