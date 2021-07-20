Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 41,313 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of PACCAR worth $44,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $293,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

