Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.01% of Curtiss-Wright worth $48,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

