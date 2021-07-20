Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $44,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.