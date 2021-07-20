Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 89,515 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $50,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.