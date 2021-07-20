Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 395 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $3,432,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.16 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

