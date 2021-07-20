Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 694 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

