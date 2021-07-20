Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $382,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of FMHI opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10.

