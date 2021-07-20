Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,666 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.