Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

