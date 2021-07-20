AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 594.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
