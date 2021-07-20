AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 594.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

