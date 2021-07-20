Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,891 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alphabet worth $2,439,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $40.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,531.91. 27,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,411.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

