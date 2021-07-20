Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,747 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Amgen worth $429,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.83. 74,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

