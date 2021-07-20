Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Procter & Gamble worth $839,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,642. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $342.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

