Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,335 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,178,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

DIS stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.18. The company had a trading volume of 329,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $320.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

