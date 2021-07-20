Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.68). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

CCCC opened at $39.49 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $654,018.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

