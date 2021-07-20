Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.18 Million

Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce sales of $290.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $295.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $250.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 356,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

