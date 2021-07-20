Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $819.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.