Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

