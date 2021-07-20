Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.85 Million

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post $589.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $595.20 million and the lowest is $583.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 291,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 77.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

