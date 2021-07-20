Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $154.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,584. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $3,427,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.