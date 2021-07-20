Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,106. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

