Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $104.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $105.01 million. Perion Network posted sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $408.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $422.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $480.01 million, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $490.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%.

PERI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $15,897,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 548.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.