Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce sales of $66.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $67.50 million. Points International reported sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

PCOM opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25. Points International has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

