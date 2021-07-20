Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.21. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 2.56.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.