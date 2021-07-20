Analysts Offer Predictions for Alcoa Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

