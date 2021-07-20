Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.15. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

