Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $291.20

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CACI traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.53. 2,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,806. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.17. CACI International has a 52 week low of $196.31 and a 52 week high of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 2,790.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CACI International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

