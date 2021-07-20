Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Price Target at €70.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.09 ($82.46).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.70 ($80.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €68.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.