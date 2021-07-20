Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $190.00

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Insiders have sold a total of 38,512 shares of company stock worth $2,240,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period.

NVRO stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15. Nevro has a one year low of $126.96 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

