Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

