Analyzing SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SelectQuote and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 5.25 $81.15 million ($0.16) -106.81 BRP Group $137.84 million 17.66 -$8.65 million $0.20 126.55

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 16.59% 24.68% 12.10% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SelectQuote and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 1 4 0 2.80 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 100.90%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 37.16%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than BRP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SelectQuote beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

