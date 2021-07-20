Analyzing TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TheMaven and Roku’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $53.34 million 3.35 -$38.50 million N/A N/A Roku $1.78 billion 31.06 -$17.51 million ($0.14) -2,980.00

Roku has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TheMaven shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Roku 5.58% 7.56% 4.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TheMaven and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 1 0 0 0 1.00 Roku 1 2 19 0 2.82

Roku has a consensus target price of $428.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than TheMaven.

Summary

Roku beats TheMaven on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions. It also develops and operates a coalition of professionally managed online media channels on third party cloud platforms and data center hosting facilities. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels and leverages its technology platform to engage the collective audiences within a single network. TheMaven, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts. It also provides digital and video advertising, content distribution, subscription, and billing services, as well as other commerce transactions, brand sponsorship and promotions, and audience development campaigns; and manufactures, sells, and licenses smart TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming players, and audio products and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin American countries. Roku, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

