ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Head-To-Head Comparison

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

58.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Provention Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.25% 17.92% 7.60% Provention Bio N/A -79.74% -70.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $208.48 million 1.94 -$22.55 million $2.87 11.39 Provention Bio N/A N/A -$98.58 million ($1.88) -3.29

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Provention Bio. Provention Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provention Bio 0 1 5 0 2.83

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.54%. Provention Bio has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 197.52%. Given Provention Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provention Bio has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Provention Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease; and a strategic collaboration with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize PRV-3279, a bispecific antibody-based molecule targeting the B cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B in Greater China. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.