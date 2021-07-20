AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Cap Reaches $7.21 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $378,436.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

