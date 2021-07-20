Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRS. Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $710.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

