Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,928 shares of company stock worth $10,193,512 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.