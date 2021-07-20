Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of AINV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 9,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $892.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

