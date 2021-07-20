Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 667.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,641 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 153,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,889,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $841,592,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 352,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

