Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,718,448 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $186,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

