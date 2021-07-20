Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Sells $5,118,360.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00.

Aptiv stock opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

